Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Position Lowered by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $213.38 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.00 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 36.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWL. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

