Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading 17.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 17.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.87. 1,147,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average session volume of 223,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39.
Power Metals Company Profile
Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.
