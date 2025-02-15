Promising Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Tempus AI, Merck & Co., Inc., and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies within the healthcare industry that focus on producing pharmaceuticals, medical devices, equipment, and other healthcare-related products or services. Investing in medical stocks allows individuals to take part in the financial performance of these companies, which can be influenced by factors such as research and development, regulatory approvals, and market demand for healthcare products. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded down $27.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $844.82. 3,219,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $794.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $844.60. The company has a market cap of $802.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,691,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,475,684. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,048,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,947,475. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,768,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,162,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $523.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,703,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.18.

