ProPhase Labs, Inc. Nearing Appointment of New Chief Operating Officer: Stuart Hollenshead in Final Negotiations

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) recently disclosed in an 8-K filing that the company is in the final stages of negotiating with Stuart Hollenshead to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. Hollenshead currently holds the position of CEO at 10PM Curfew, a prominent and rapidly expanding female-oriented media platform. His previous experience as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer at Barstool Sports positions him well for this new role at ProPhase Labs. With the Company transitioning into a consumer products entity, ProPhase Labs anticipates that Hollenshead’s extensive background in marketing will be advantageous in his new position.

Following the successful sale of Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Inc., the current Chief Operating Officer, Jed Latkin, has tendered his resignation, effective February 14, 2025. Latkin expressed his intention to explore other professional opportunities. The departure, effective February 14, 2025, is unrelated to any disputes with the Company concerning its operations, policies, or practices. Post his tenure as Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Latkin will continue to collaborate with ProPhase Labs as a consultant on specific projects.

As part of the transition process, Latkin is expected to receive a performance-based bonus of $100,000 for his contributions during Q1 2025, including his involvement in the sale of Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Inc. This compensation arrangement is subject to mutually agreed terms and conditions.

ProPhase Labs expressed its appreciation for Latkin’s contributions and leadership and looks forward to maintaining a working relationship with him in his consulting capacity.

The Company’s 8-K disclosure also contained forward-looking statements pertaining to the anticipated appointment of Stuart Hollenshead as Chief Operating Officer, the expected payment timeline for Mr. Latkin, and the Company’s continued collaboration with Latkin post his departure. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and may be subjected to risks and uncertainties that could result in actual outcomes differing from those projected. ProPhase Labs commits to updating or modifying these statements as necessary, in accordance with applicable securities regulations.

The filing concludes with the certification of this report by ProPhase Labs, Inc., represented by Ted Karkus, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, on February 13, 2025.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

