ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Financial Survey

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.20 million ($0.30) -4.43 ProQR Therapeutics $7.05 million 28.04 -$30.43 million ($0.32) -7.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProQR Therapeutics. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 501.50%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 265.01%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProQR Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -184.40% -158.14% ProQR Therapeutics -134.31% -71.58% -19.70%

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1). It also develops various other early-stage research programs, including AX-1005 for undisclosed targets in CVDs; AX-2402, which focuses on Rett syndrome; AX-2911 for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); AX-0601 for obesity and Type 2 diabetes; and AX-9115 for rare metabolic condition, as well as various other targets. In addition, the company develops Axiomer RNA base-editing platform technology. It has a license agreement with Radboud University Medical Center; Inserm Transfert SA; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Vico Therapeutics B.V.; University of Rochester; and Leiden University Medical Center, as well as license and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of potential new medicines for genetic disorders in the liver and nervous system. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

