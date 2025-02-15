PUREfi Wealth LLC Invests $379,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIDU opened at $72.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.91. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

