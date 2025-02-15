PUREfi Wealth LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

