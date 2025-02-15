PUREfi Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after buying an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after buying an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

