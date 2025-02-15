PUREfi Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PUREfi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,615 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,454,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.