PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

