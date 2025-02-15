Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Short Interest Down 19.9% in January

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Qt Group Oyj Trading Up 10.0 %

QTGPF stock traded up $8.26 on Friday, reaching $90.84. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.78. Qt Group Oyj has a twelve month low of $69.98 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Qt Group Oyj Company Profile

Qt Group Oyj offers cross-platform solutions for the software development lifecycle in Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. The company offers Qt Design Studio, a UI composition tool that turns design visions into functional products; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for software development; Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development; Qt Quality Assurance tool, which allows user to perform cross-technology/device GUI testing, code coverage analysis of test framework, static code analysis, and checking of the compliance of software architecture; Qt Digital Advertising Platform that enables users to create a new revenue stream for product by serving ads to interactive UI application built on the platform; and Qt Insight, an analytics solution to provide real customer insights on the usage of application or device.

