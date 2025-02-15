Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. CrossAmerica Partners comprises approximately 0.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter worth $348,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAPL opened at $22.72 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market cap of $864.50 million, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 1.47.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.85%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

