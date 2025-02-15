Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 8,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $54.46 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

