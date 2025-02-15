Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $561.86. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

