Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.58 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.59.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

