Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $48.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 763,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. The trade was a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

