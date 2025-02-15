Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.9% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $251,020.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,620,058.57. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $193.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a 200-day moving average of $190.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

