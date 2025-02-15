Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 225.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

View Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.