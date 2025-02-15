Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,050 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 1,350,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after buying an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

