Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,820 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $373,327,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after buying an additional 217,390 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,562,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $237.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.31 and a 1-year high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,017,844. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

