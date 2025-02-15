Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $25.93.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.