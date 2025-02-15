Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Increased by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.9% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $285.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.72 and a 200-day moving average of $304.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.58 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

