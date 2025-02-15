Quent Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.60 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

