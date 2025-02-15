Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.14%.

Rakuten Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

