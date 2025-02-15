Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,627 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $20,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,131,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,215,000 after buying an additional 2,847,239 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

