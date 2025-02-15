Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.02. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 73.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 654.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 479.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,223.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.