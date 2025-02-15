Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $673.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $900.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 310,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,931,000 after buying an additional 115,528 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.