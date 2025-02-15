Renewable Energy Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Quanta Services, Southern, Rockwell Automation, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Bank of New York Mellon, WEC Energy Group, and EMCOR Group are the seven Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares of companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or utilization of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, or bioenergy. Investors buy these stocks to participate in the growth potential of the renewable energy sector and support environmentally sustainable practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.50. 965,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $206.58 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Southern stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946,633. Southern has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.77. The stock has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.00. 443,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.35. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.23 and a 200 day moving average of $275.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.71. 7,237,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,056,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,706,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08.

WEC Energy Group (WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 891,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,372. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60.

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

EMCOR Group stock traded down $8.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.85. 216,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $243.99 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.14.

