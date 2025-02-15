Rep. Julie Johnson Buys Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently bought shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hasbro stock on January 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH TAX EFFICIENT CORE” account.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

HAS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,573. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,056,000 after acquiring an additional 242,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

