Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intel stock on February 3rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.60. 229,644,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,431,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

