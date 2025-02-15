Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

GoDaddy Stock Down 14.1 %

NYSE:GDDY traded down $29.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.58. 4,395,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,305. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.81.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $4,709,650. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,892,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 147,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after acquiring an additional 395,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after acquiring an additional 304,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

