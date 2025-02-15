Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CDW stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.39. 1,733,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,600. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $168.43 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

