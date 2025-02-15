Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Clean Harbors stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $229.49. 399,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,054. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $176.02 and a one year high of $267.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,044,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,707,000 after purchasing an additional 592,341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,747,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,319,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,658,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,602,000 after buying an additional 697,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,477,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.06, for a total transaction of $75,478.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,582.04. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $224,987.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,507,703.26. This represents a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,477 shares of company stock worth $374,091. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.44.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

