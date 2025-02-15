Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CrowdStrike stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $454.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,565 shares of company stock worth $49,235,849. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.