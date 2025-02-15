Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Nutanix stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.46. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,207,880.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 649,034 shares in the company, valued at $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,917 shares of company stock worth $12,114,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

