Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Super Micro Computer stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 13.3 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $47.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after purchasing an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

