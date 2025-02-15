Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Lowered by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.03 and a 52 week high of $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

