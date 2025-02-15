Reviewing Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qifu Technology has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prairie Operating and Qifu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% Qifu Technology 31.82% 24.39% 11.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A Qifu Technology $2.29 billion 3.04 $603.58 million $4.94 8.96

This table compares Prairie Operating and Qifu Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Qifu Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Qifu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Qifu Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Prairie Operating and Qifu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qifu Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qifu Technology has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.27%. Given Prairie Operating’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating is more favorable than Qifu Technology.

Summary

Qifu Technology beats Prairie Operating on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service. The company also offers e-commerce loans, enterprise loans, and invoice loans to SME owners. It serves financial institutions, consumers, and small- and micro-enterprises. The company was formerly known as 360 DigiTech, Inc. and changed its name to Qifu Technology, Inc. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

