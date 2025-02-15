Reviewing Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) and ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ResMed alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 25.34% 26.17% 18.60% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ResMed and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 1 6 6 2 2.60 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $244.73, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given ResMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ResMed is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

55.0% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of ResMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Revolutions Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $4.69 billion 7.30 $1.02 billion $8.47 27.50 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Volatility & Risk

ResMed has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ResMed beats Revolutions Medical on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients’ device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN’s software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Free Report)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.