Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 67,118 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,978,232.20.
- On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,024,268.24.
- On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66.
- On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50.
- On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
