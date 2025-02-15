Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 67,118 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,430. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Mente sold 65,722 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $1,978,232.20.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Mente sold 66,413 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $2,024,268.24.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Mente sold 44,962 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $1,390,674.66.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Mente sold 69,605 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $2,072,140.85.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Mente sold 45,987 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,402,603.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Mente sold 62,441 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $2,135,482.20.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Michael Mente sold 76,835 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,623,146.90.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Mente sold 98,429 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $3,432,219.23.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Mente sold 90,266 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $3,231,522.80.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 71,463 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $2,515,497.60.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 249.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

