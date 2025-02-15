RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.01.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
