Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,397,122 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 295.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397,122 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Arista Networks worth $206,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 71,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $7,107,506.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,289.82. This trade represents a 50.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,832 shares of company stock worth $37,787,297. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

