Rhumbline Advisers Has $157.19 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,062,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $157,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.13. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.92 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

