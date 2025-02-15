Rhumbline Advisers Has $163.11 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,135,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Intel worth $163,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $393,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after buying an additional 9,422,136 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 224.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

