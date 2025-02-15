Rhumbline Advisers Has $191.32 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Prologis worth $191,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 534.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,875,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,811 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after purchasing an additional 829,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $135.76.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

