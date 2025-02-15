Robert M. Sullivan Sells 8,000 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This represents a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC stock opened at $363.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $241.43 and a 12-month high of $372.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.33.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,149,000 after buying an additional 229,466 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 590,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

(Get Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.