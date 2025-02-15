Robert V. Vitale Sells 28,453 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

