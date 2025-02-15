Robert W. Baird Boosts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $11.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRSR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $14.13.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corsair Gaming

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.