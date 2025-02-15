Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Price

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

