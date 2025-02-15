Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Unloaded Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Robinhood Markets stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,248,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,924,428. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 186,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $7,111,778.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,125.73. This trade represents a 98.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.